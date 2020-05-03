COVID-19 in AZ: 8,640 confirmed cases, 362 deaths

Arizona health officials reported 276 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the statewide total to 8,640.

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, the death toll is now 362.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 81,119 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Pima County did not report any new deaths on Sunday. According to ADHS, there are 1,326 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths reported in Pima County.

Maricopa County now has 4,585 cases with 168 known deaths.

Gov. Doug Ducey extended the Stay-At-Home order to May 15. He’s allowing retail businesses to open Monday with curbside and delivery service or with appointments. They can completely reopen by the end of next week if they take steps to allow social distancing. He’s said restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their dining rooms before May 12.

