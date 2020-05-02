Tucson wedding venue hosts living room dance parties

TUCSON - A Tucson wedding venue is hoping to spread a little love and joy through their living room dance parties.

The Buttes at Reflections says they've had to reschedule 35 weddings because of Covid-19.

In turn, they decided to put on a live stream dance party every Saturday night for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

Every week the venue picks a new theme.

Saturday's theme is a tailgates sports theme and it's happening at 7:00 p.m.

