TUCSON— The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Officials say 61-year-old Brett Byroad was last seen in the 14000 block of N. Hoot Owl Road at midnight last night.

He was wearing a blue button down shirt, gray Dickies pants and black shoes. He has blue eyes, brown/gray hair and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the location of Brett Byroad is asked to call 911.