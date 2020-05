TUCSON— The Oro Valley police department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Police say 82-year-old Mary Stagnitto was last seen in the Sun City area of Oro Valley around 1:30 p.m.

She was wearing a green sweatshirt that says, “Happy Holidays” and white pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Oro Valley Police at 229-4900.