COVID-19 in AZ: 8,364 confirmed cases, 348 deaths

Arizona health officials reported 402 new COVID-19 confirmed cases Saturday morning, bringing the statewide total to 8,364.

An additional 18 deaths were also reported, the death toll is now 348.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 77,997 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Pima County reported eight more deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 89 with 1,300 confirmed cases.

Maricopa County now has 4,421 cases with 154 known deaths.

On Wednesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the Stay-At-Home order to May 15. He’s allowing retail businesses to open next Monday with curbside and delivery service or with appointments. They can completely reopen by the end of next week if they take steps to allow social distancing. He’s said restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their dining rooms before May 12.

