TUSD to have televised graduation ceremony for class of 2020

TUCSON - Tucson Unified School District decided Friday that the in-person graduation ceremony for its class of 2020 has been postponed until June 17 and 18.

The in-person ceremony was originally scheduled to take place May 21.

However, a televised graduation program will take place on May 23 and 24, according to TUSD's Facebook page.

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, superintendent of TUSD, said this decision follows Gov. Doug Ducey and Mayor Romero's extensions of the state and local stay at home orders.

Trujillo said TUSD hopes that rescheduling the in-person graduation will allow a ceremony to take place in June.

He also said that having an in-person graduation ceremony is what the students unanimously voted for.

Furthermore, the dates set in June will include summer graduates in the ceremony.

Trujillo said he will inform the community the first week of June if any changes need to be made.