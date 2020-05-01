‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum hearings suspended through June 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has suspended immigration court hearings for asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico through June 1, bowing to coronavirus concerns.

The move also extends a state of limbo for those locked down in Mexican migrant shelters. The “Remain in Mexico” policy has become a key pillar of the administration’s response to an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking families at the border.

The policy has drawn criticism for forcing people to wait in highly dangerous Mexican cities.

The Justice Department estimated in late February that there were 25,000 people waiting in Mexico for hearings in U.S. court.