AZ Dept. of Corrections updates coronavirus-related information on website

TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry has updated the information related to the coronavirus that is presented on its website.

The dashboard will now include additional data that reveals the number of inmate deaths attributed to COVID-19 based upon the initial clinical conclusion of physicians, as well as the final forensic determination of the county medical examiner as it becomes available, according to the ADCRR on Friday.

In addition, ADCRR's website dashboard will now reveal the number of department staff members who have reported having positive test results for COVID-19.

The staff members who have been medically cleared to return to work will also be reflected on the dashboard.

ADCRR's previously reported data on the number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 is also under revision.

The department says that revising the data will "ensure accuracy due to a handful of inmates who were tested more than once out of an abundance of caution."

In other words, a good amount of tests were counted more than once, ADCRR said.

The revised data can now be found on ADCRR's website.