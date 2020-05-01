Anderson Cooper is a father; gives infant son a special name

NEW YORK (AP) — Anderson Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for awhile he didn’t believe would ever happen.

Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, Thursday evening on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post.

Cooper said he was still astonished that he was a father.

His son was born on Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said, and is named after Cooper’s late father.

Cooper, 52, said he regretted that his parents and brother were not alive to meet his son.

Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt died in July at 95. His father died when Cooper was 10.