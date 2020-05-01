Amphi High School teachers surprise students to celebrate their accomplishments

TUCSON - Approximately 100 teachers and community members surprised more than 1,100 class of 2020 seniors in the Amphi School District Friday morning to celebrate the students and their accomplishments for the year.

Seniors from Canyon del Oro, Ironwood Ridge and Amphitheater High School were delivered signs to be placed in their yard, congratulating them on their work.

None of the students were told of the visit in advance but an email was sent out to parents to make sure the visit was welcome, but still a surprise.

The district teachers practiced appropriate social distancing by not knocking on doors or getting too close to the families at their homes.

