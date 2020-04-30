UArizona President Robbins tests for COVID-19 antibodies with test developed by university researchers

TUCSON - University of Arizona President Robert Robbins was one of the first people to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies Thursday with a test developed by UArizona researchers.

The university announced on Monday that the first phases of antibody testing would begin on Thursday in Pima County with 3,000 front line healthcare workers and first responders as part of state-funded initiatives to test those groups throughout Arizona.

This summer, UArizona will provide anti-body blood testing for all students and employees with separate funding.