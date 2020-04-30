UArizona classes to resume in fall, campus life will be very different

TUCSON - University of Arizona students, parents and faculty have waited patiently for a response saying whether the school will have a fall semester.

President Robert Robbins announced Thursday, it will happen but Robbins also said campus will be different from what students are used to.

So mark your calendars! August 24 is the official start date to the fall semester.

With the coronavirus outbreak, President Robbins said the school will be adopting different strategies to keep students and staff safe.

"Provost Folks, Liesl Folks has a core team of people that are working on the operational plan for how do we actually reenter the campus," Robbins said.

Robbins also said nothing is official but there are several ideas being tossed around.

Those ideas include:

-Cutting classes in half. For example, if there are 100 students inside a classroom, it will be downsized to 50.



-Students may also be required to wear and carry hand sanitizer.

Robbins also suggested hybrid classes.

"In-person classes but we are going to continue to learn from the incredible teachings of going remote and digital."

College students are not the prime target for COVID-19 but students who have underlying health conditions might be encouraged to do online courses.

President Robbins said large gatherings are not a good idea but he is not sure where the line should be drawn.

Again, the University is working on a fall operational plan where these ideas are being discussed.

Nothing is official at this time.

The fall semester would not be the same without college football.

President Robbins said a decision has not been made but it looks like fans will not be allowed if the Wildcats take the field.