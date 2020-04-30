TUSD to announce plan for high school graduation ceremonies on Friday

TUCSON - High school graduation ceremonies in Tucson for the class of 2020 might still be a "go".

Tucson Unified School District, the largest district in Southern Arizona, is expected to announce its plans for graduation ceremonies on Friday.

All school activities have been suspended as of right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TUSD superintendent, Gabriel Trujillo, said the district is looking at three options:

Graduation to happen as previously scheduled on May 20. Ceremonies will be postponed until June. A virtual graduation ceremony or one with social distancing and limiting the amount of people on stage to 10 or less at any given time.

Trujillo explained the options, saying they'll be "school specific graduations going on where no more than 10 students at a time will be able to gather on a stage, have their names read, be socially distanced apart, have their families allowed into the auditorium".

Jasmine Marin, a senior of Pueblo High School, said she is against any virtual graduation ceremony.

"It's not gonna be the same at all because you don't get to see your parents out there cheering you on. You don't get to hug your friends. You don't get to walk across, shaking everyones hands and get that diploma," said Marin. "This is the moment we've been waiting for all these years and it's sad to think of it might happen or it might not happen."