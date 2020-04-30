TPD: 15-year-old killed following midtown pedestrian collision

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday morning in midtown Tucson.

TPD officers and Tucson Fire Department crews responded to the scene of serious injury collision involving a truck and a pedestrian on a skateboard at approximately 4:30 a.m at the intersection of N. Swan Road and E. Fifth Street.

The pedestrian was identified as a 15-year-old girl.

Upon arrival, TFD rendered aid to the pedestrian and immediately transported her to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and remain on-scene, TPD said.

Based on interviews conducted by officers and detectives with TPD, it was determined the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet 2500 Pickup Truck was southbound in the curb lane of N. Swan Road approaching E. Fifth Street.

As the pickup truck entered the intersection, it collided with the pedestrian who was riding on a skateboard.

***UPDATE***

The victim in this case has been identified.

The pedestrian's direction of travel is uncertain at this time, according to TPD.

Furthermore, both the driver of the truck and a witness stated the traffic signal was green for north and southbound Swan Road.

A DUI determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision and there were no signs of excessive speed.

On Wednesday, the 15-year-old succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.

This is an on-going investigation. No charges or citations have been issued at this time.

