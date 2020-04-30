Tiger returns to Trail Dust Town after reportedly stolen Monday

TUCSON - A tiger has found its way back home to Trail Dust Town after the metal statue was reportedly returned Thursday afternoon.

Back on Monday, Trail Dust Town posted on its Facebook page that its the metal tiger statue was recently stolen. Officials representing the western-themed shopping center located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd. near Kolb Road said the statue had extreme sentimental value and wished for it to be returned.

Trail Dust Town released surveillance video of a person who was allegedly caught on camera the same night as a separate theft or vandalism incident at the shopping center on Tuesday. The Tucson staple said they believe this incident is related to the disappearance of their tiger statue.

Two days after posting the video onto its Facebook page, the group shared that the tiger was returned to its rightful owners.

They said the tiger was reportedly undamaged, but it had less paint on it then it had prior to its disappearance.

Trail Dust Town representatives said the statue was originally owned by the late owner of Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse.