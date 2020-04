Thinking about a four-legged pal to keep you company during the ongoing isolation?

Thursday would be a good day to get a new one, if you can.

April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Many animal shelters have closed their doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But some are offering the option of meeting animals available for adoption online.

If you're not ready to adopt, many shelters have pets that can still use a foster home.