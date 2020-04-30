Mayor Romero extends local emergency declaration to correspond with Gov. Ducey’s executive order

TUCSON - Mayor Regina Romero extended the local emergency declaration in Tucson on Thursday to May 15.

This action follows Gov. Doug Ducey issuing an extension of his executive order on Wednesday.

As stated in a press release from Romero's senior policy advisor on Thursday, the proclamation:

Extends the Mayor's initial local emergency proclamation declared on March 17th to May 15th

Adjusts language where needed to coincide with the Governor's Executive order

Strongly advises that all persons within the City who have the means, to acquire or make a face covering to adhere to CDC guidance relating to wearing face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. That guidance includes direction to wear face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g. grocery stores, pharmacies).

Acknowledges the importance of local guidelines, conditions, and data, including criteria published by the Pima County Health Department, in the decision-making process of a phased-in re-opening.

"Protecting the health of every Tucsonan will always be my top priority," said Mayor Romero. "Tucsonans have sacrificed so much thus far, and it is because of our collective action that we have been able to slow the spread and flatten the curve."

Romero added it is paramount that Tucson continues to "follow public health guidelines so that we are able to not only recover, but come back even stronger than before."