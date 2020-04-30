Local restaurant, bar owners join health experts to plan for dine-in service reopening

TUCSON - Pima County doctors and health experts were joined by some in the restaurant industry Thursday, creating a task force to come up with a plan to safely welcome back customers for dine-in service.

However, there is no date set for when restaurants and bars will be back open to serve the public inside.

“Your risk of COVID-19 really is directly related to the number of encounters you have with random folks in a particular community,” Pima County Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia said. “That puts our servers, our restaurant workers at a very high risk.”

Some of the county’s starting guidelines for a phased restaurant re-opening include:

Taking the temperature of all employees before their shift

Employees are strongly encouraged but not required to wear masks or face covering

Social distancing: Customers will sit at least six feet apart from each other which will be marked with signage

No self service

Hand sanitizer available for public use

Menu boards or disposable menus

Ray Flores, the owner of El Charro Cafe, is on this task force.

Flores wants all food service workers to get a food handlers card which he said would require a rigorous food safety training.

“We may be putting all of our employees and crew members through a more stringent process before they come back to work,” Flores said.

“Because there are so many different types," Flores added, "a common practice from the county health department that said here’s your basic level of knowledge we want you to have before you go work with the public, is just a good idea in general for public safety."

The task force meets again next week.