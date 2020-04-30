Local assisted living center asks for cards, letters for seniors

TUCSON - Here's a reminder that we're all this in together. And one way you can help is by writing a letter or cards and sending them to seniors.

Prestige Assisted Living in Green Valley is asking community members to send encouraging notes to its residents.

The center says in addition to the letters and cards it welcomes drawings and homemade artwork.

All items will be sorted and disinfected before being distributed to residents.

Prestige asks that all the messages are positive and uplifting. They also ask locals not to date the letters.

You can drop off your letters at Prestige or mail to 1175 S. Abrego Dr., Green Valley, Ariz., 85614.