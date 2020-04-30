COVID-19 in AZ: 7,648 confirmed cases, 320 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 16 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 320.

Confirmed cases climbed to 7,648 confirmed cases, with 446 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 71,786 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Maricopa County reported 3,972 cases and 5 more deaths, bringing the total to 145.

In Pima County, there are 1,241 confirmed cases with 80 deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday morning.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday during a press conference that he decided to extend its Stay-At-Home order to May 15. He said one of the modifications will be a "phase-in" approach toward reopening the economy.

This includes allowing a partial reopening of some businesses starting May 4. These reopenings will be required to follow certain recommendations from the Center of Disease Control, such as curbside pickup and delivery services. Ducey said these restrictions are scheduled to be loosened on May 8.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

