TPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting in 2018

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department released body camera footage from 2018 that recorded an officer-involved shooting.

The duty belt an officer was wearing at the time of the incident ended up saving his life.

On May 18, 2018, TPD officers Nathan Stout and Steven Clark responded to a domestic violence call.

While responding to the scene, officers eventually exchanged gunshots with the domestic violence suspect.

This is the belt that saved TPD Officer Stout's life, the bullet hit his magazine pouch.

Stout was wearing it during the exchange as they approached the suspects home.

Immediately after taking cover, Officer Stout didn't realize he had been hit until nearly three and a half minutes after the last shot was fired, when backup arrived.

When Stout realized what had happened, he quickly went over to another officer for assistance.

"I got hit in my mag pouch, dude I need to get checked, Stout said to the other officer. "Check me."

Officer Stout was then put into the back of a patrol car and then realized he was okay.

"I'm not hit, dude, I'm good, nothing went through," Stout said to the officer who was helping him.

The next day, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus posted a tweet about the situation and what had happened.

An officer's duty belt struck by gunfire last night as TPD officers responded to domestic violence o incident at an east side residence. Officers returned fire. Suspect arrested. Thankfully, no injuries. Way, way, way too close a call. This takes "high risk"to a whole other level pic.twitter.com/RRCAmSj1zc — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) May 19, 2018

"It could have been a fatal," said Sgt. Pete Dugan of TPD in an interview shortly after the incident. "We could be investigating the death of an officer so these are extremely serious and sometimes people don't know exactly what we have to respond to. This could have been a lot worse."