President Trump heading to Arizona next week

TUCSON - After weeks of staying in Washington because of the pandemic, President Trump is going to start traveling again.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he is heading to Arizona next week.

A White House official told News 4 Tucson's sister station 12 News in Phoenix that President Trump is scheduled to visit a Honeywell facility in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Trump's visit will focus on Honeywell’s investment in critical medical equipment production within the U.S. and the addition of 500 manufacturing jobs in Arizona, according to the White House official who spoke with 12 News.

"Honeywell is adding new production capability at an existing aerospace facility to meet the increased demand for N-95 respirator masks in the face of COVID-19," the official told 12 News. "President Trump and his Administration, and the Coronavirus Task Force continue to lead the fight for Arizona and the country against this invisible enemy."

Trump announced his plans to travel to Arizona during a news conference on Wednesday.

“I think I'm going to Arizona next week, and we look forward to that, and I'm going to, I hope Ohio very soon and we're going to start to move around,” he said. “Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future we're going to have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other.”

Trump continued, “I hope that we're going to be able to do some good old fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone's going wild because they love our country."

Trump added starting-up rallies depends, at least, partially on the states, but he hopes it will happen before the election.