Police: Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON - Police identified the victim involved in a fatal pedestrian collision earlier this month.

According to Tucson Police Department, Rebecca M. Labrecque, 59, suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision on Sixth Avenue and Veterans Boulevard on April 14.

The victim passed away from injuries sustained in the incident on Monday.

Police say the 59-year-old was walking eastbound across Sixth Avenue at Veterans Boulevard in the southern crosswalk during the incident.

Witnesses say a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was going westbound out of the VA Hospital at Veterans Boulevard attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Sixth Avenue. While making the left turn, the driver allegedly struck Labrecque.

Speed nor impairment appear to be factors in this incident.

No charges of citations have been issued at this time.

The investigation remains on-going.