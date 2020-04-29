PCSD searching for 3 vulnerable children last seen near Overton Rd, La Cañada Dr

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for three young boys who went missing near the area of Overton Road and La Cañada Drive on Wednesday evening.

The three boys were last seen around 7 p.m. at the 1700 block of W. Jagged Rock Road.

Enrique, 15, Andres, 12, and Jace, 8, were last seen together and are believed to have left the area on foot.

Anyone with information that will help locate Enrique, Andres and Jace are urged to call 911.

The three young boys are described as follows:

Name: Jace

Age: 8

Sex: Male

Height: 4’9”

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Hazel

Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown

Last seen wearing: A black shirt with green lettering and black pants

Name: Andres

Age: 12

Sex: Male

Height: 4’9”

Eye color: BrownHair color: Brown

Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown

Last seen wearing: Jeans, a black sweater and black shoes

Name: Enrique

Age: 15

Sex: Male

Height: 5’4”

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown

Last seen wearing: A blue Sweatshirt, blue jeans and striped black vans shoes