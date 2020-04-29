PCSD searching for 3 vulnerable children last seen near Overton Rd, La Cañada Dr
TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for three young boys who went missing near the area of Overton Road and La Cañada Drive on Wednesday evening.
The three boys were last seen around 7 p.m. at the 1700 block of W. Jagged Rock Road.
Enrique, 15, Andres, 12, and Jace, 8, were last seen together and are believed to have left the area on foot.
Anyone with information that will help locate Enrique, Andres and Jace are urged to call 911.
The three young boys are described as follows:
Name: Jace
Age: 8
Sex: Male
Height: 4’9”
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Hazel
Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown
Last seen wearing: A black shirt with green lettering and black pants
Name: Andres
Age: 12
Sex: Male
Height: 4’9”
Eye color: BrownHair color: Brown
Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown
Last seen wearing: Jeans, a black sweater and black shoes
Name: Enrique
Age: 15
Sex: Male
Height: 5’4”
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Scars/marks/tattoos: Unknown
Last seen wearing: A blue Sweatshirt, blue jeans and striped black vans shoes