PCSD responds to collision involving pedestrian, vehicle on Orange Grove Rd

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Orange Grove Road between Camino de La Tierra and Shannon Road on Wednesday evening.

Traffic on Orange Grove will be restricted as the investigation continues, PCSD says.

If traveling in this area, consider alternate routes.

Deputy James Allerton of PCSD said this investigation is just beginning so details on this incident are limited at this time.

