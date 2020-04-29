Local response to Gov. Ducey extending Stay-At-Home Order during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - For days, it was the most pressing question in Arizona: What will the Governor do?

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey extended the stay at home order through May 15, with some modifications.

“It’s 15 days. I’m asking for patience,” Ducey said in a news briefing in Phoenix.

Governor Ducey believes the stay-at-home order is working, arguing his executive order is slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Ducey said he wants to re-open Arizona's economy slowly and with input from public health officials, and business leaders across the state.

“I not only want to reopen the economy, I intend to re-open the economy successfully in doing this,” Ducey said. “I intend to have our largest cities participating in it, our industries participating in those decisions.”

On Wednesday night, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released this statement following Governor Ducey’s decision:

”I am encouraged by Governor Ducey’s extension of his ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected’ Executive Order and applaud his measured approach. These are difficult but necessary decisions that no elected official relishes making. Every day that our local businesses remain closed and our workers without jobs pains me. I am as eager as anyone to begin gradually re-opening our economy, however, we must do so in a manner that is safe and consistent with the advice of public health experts. It is critical that a phased-in re-opening follows the guidelines established by the CDC, and locally by the Pima County Health Department. To date, Arizona and Pima County have not met this criteria. Given that the executive order pre-empts municipalities from taking action at the local level, I would highly advise Governor Ducey to seek the input of Mayors and local elected officials who are on the frontlines of this pandemic. I look forward to working with Governor Ducey to promote the safety and well-being of Arizonans during these difficult times.” Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson

Jenny Ritchie owns Trouvaille Salon in Oro Valley.

Ritchie's shop has been closed for six weeks and said as much as she wants to get back to work, she understands it’s best to stay closed a little while longer.

“I definitely want to be open the moment we can,” Ritchie said. “But if that’s what it is, if that’s what we’ve been asked to do, as a community, I feel like that’s what we need to do.”

The Oro Valley salon owner shared a message for her fellow Arizonans as the state continues to navigate these uncharted waters.

“We all have differing views on whether we should be open,” Ritchie said. ”In the end, we just have to be kind to each other because we’re in this together.”