DIGGING DEEPER: TPD, PCSD keeping their gyms open during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - In March, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gyms and fitness clubs to be closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, Tucson Police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department kept their gyms open.

This prompted calls to News 4 Tucson's newsroom wondering why.

Along with healthcare workers, and firefighters, police are on the front lines of protecting the public's health and safety.

"Being out there in the public and encountering people who may or may not be infected with coronavirus, it's important for us to maintain our cardiovascular health specifically, so we can maintain our work effectively," Detective Beau Wilson of TPD told News 4 Tucson.

The departments are also protecting the gyms and the officers who use the workout facilities.

Wilson said they are following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They aren't allowing non police personnel in the building.

Tucson Police provided News 4 Tucson with video of their gyms.

"We are insuring that our employees are using the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) that we're required to use for the coronavirus precautions," Detective Wilson added, "a lot of hand washing."

Wilson works in TPD's Child Abuse Unit.

It is no doubt a stressful job and considered to be an essential one.

Wilson is one of many who believe it's crucial to keep the department's gyms open.

"The department offers us time to work out on duty and I think most of us are taking advantage of it, call load permitting," Wilson said.

Cpt. Christopher Dennison of TPD heads the westside patrol division.

"We've seen a huge uptick for personnel actually utilizing the gym during this time," said Dennison. "We know we have a lot of personnel who workout at home."

The Governor closed gyms in Arizona due to the fear that gyms could be a magnet for the coronavirus.

Captain Dennison said they have a more controlled environment and have doubled down on wiping down and sanitizing equipment.

"We give personal protective equipment to utilize in and out in the field as well," said Dennison. "The idea is we want to make sure officers aren't getting ill and if we do have somebody who is ill, they're not transmitting it to someone else."

Some may criticize law enforcement for having the gyms open while the general public can't access their gym.

"Wearing face masks, keeping that social distance, this is something that's a lot easier to deal with in our own facilities," Captain Dennison explained. "We do it in our own facilities. All personnel have to wear face masks."

So the question is, is law enforcement exempt from the Governor's executive order?

News 4 Tucson contacted the Arizona Department of Health Services who referred us to the Governor's Office.

News 4 Tucson has sent numerous emails, texts, and left phone messages, as well.

The last word from the Governor's communication was they would check with counsel.

News 4 Tucson has yet to hear back.

Pima County Sheriff's Department also provided News 4 Tucson with video of their gym.

However, PCSD declined an on-camera interview but did send a statement:

"Yes, the gym at our main facility is open, as well as the gym at our training center. Physical fitness is a crucial component of the physical and mental well-being of law enforcement and support staff."

PCSD is also following the social distancing rules, limiting the gym to 10 employees at a time.

The custodial staff at the department sanitizes the gym on a daily basis.

Tucson Police Captain Dennison added, "We're going to work through this and we will all get through this together."

All in an effort to protect the public and to keep them safe as well as themselves.

News 4 Tucson also checked with law enforcement agencies outside of Pima County, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

We were told they closed their gyms per the Governor's executive order.

The response from the Governor's Office will be shared on News 4 Tucson when it becomes available.