Border security officials in Nogales seize 900 bottles of diluted, ineffective cleaning products shipped to U.S.

TUCSON – This month, agents in Nogales, Ariz. with Homeland Security and Customs & Border Protection seized approximately 900 bottles of diluted cleaning products that were being shipped to the United States.

The shipments of Clorox bleach violated federal laws related to consumer product tampering, according to the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s Public Affairs Office on Wednesday.

ICE’s Public Affairs Office also said that preliminary testing revealed that the cleaning products were heavily diluted with water making them ineffective.

“This investigation serves as a stark reminder that criminals will even exploit a global pandemic in their quest for illegal profit,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Phoenix. “While ongoing, this investigation has been successful in keeping hundreds of bottles of cleaning products, rendered useless by illicit tampering, out of our homes and businesses.

In March, CBP officers in Nogales noticed an increase in demand of imported products due to coronavirus-related shortages.

Distributors in the U.S. began importing products like Clorox, toilet paper and other items from Mexico.

However, many products manufactured in Mexico are not meant U.S. consumption due to stricter regulations for imported products.

As of last Thursday, HSI special agents and CBP have seized over 225 shipments of mislabeled, fraudulent, unauthorized or prohibited COVID-19 test kits, treatment kits, homeopathic remedies, purported anti-viral products and personal protective equipment.