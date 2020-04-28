UArizona President Robbins discusses upcoming fall semester during interview on CNN

TUCSON - University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins is cautiously optimistic students will return to campus in the fall.

Doctor Robbins is expecting students to have face-to-face learning again but said there will still be online options available.

He said the university plans to test all 60,000 community members for the coronavirus.

“Obviously we’re going to have to use all the precautions, for mitigating this virus, that everyone has been talking about,” Robbins said.

Robbins added these precautions will be carried out until a vaccine is provided, which is said to happen a year from now.

“We think frequent testing, tracing and then to isolate our students will help us to safely navigate through this,” he said.

UArizona has already partnered with the state to provide 250,000 anti-body tests to frontline workers.

