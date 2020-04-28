Tucson Sector Border Patrol responds to social distancing concerns from public

TUCSON - The Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19 near Amado, Ariz. is part of the commute for many essential workers.

With officers checking every vehicle, some people have questioned if the officers are being safe enough.

After a concerned woman reached out to News 4 Tucson, we went to take a look at the Border Patrol checkpoint.

The line for the checkpoint seemed to be moving at a normal pace and the interaction with Border Patrol officials was quick.

However, the Border Patrol officer who approached the vehicle was not wearing personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Melissa Spencer passes through this I-19 checkpoint throughout the week.

Spencer travels to take care of her mother-in-law and expressed concerns about the agents not wearing PPE.

"Every time you go there, you're expected to stop and they're standing there two to three feet away, which I don't see really a way around," said Spencer.

Spencer said that about half of the time the Border Patrol officers will be wearing masks.

In a statement from Tucson Sector Border Patrol, they said in part, they are committed to stemming the spread of COVID-19 and as of now, the CDC has not mandated the wearing of PPE during public interactions.

"I just see other essential workers, either behind plexiglass or giving you six feet of distance, and or wearing a mask," said Spencer. "I think that the Border Patrol, who is looking out for our public safety, should probably be doing something like that to protect us as well."

Border Patrol also said that they believe officers possess the capability to use caution when warranted and use PPE when necessary.

Border Patrol added that this is a fluid and unprecedented time and ask the public for patience and cooperation as they navigate these challenges.