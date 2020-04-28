Tucson respiratory therapist joins front lines of health care workers in New York

TUCSON - New York is the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States and with limited resources, many health care workers from all over the country are flying to the east coast to help out.

One of those health care workers a Tucson Respiratory Therapist who has been in Brooklyn, New York for two weeks now.

"The people who are getting admitted are some of the sickest people I've ever seen in my career as a respiratory therapist," Amy Burke said, "Most people are on ventilators, which is a respiratory machine and my day to day is just trying to keep people alive until 7 o'clock when I leave and I get to go home. The next day I come back and do it all over again."

Burke is like most of us in the country, missing her parents and grandparents during this stay-at-home order. She's also missing her 9-year-old son who she hasn't seen in almost two months since she started seeing Covid-19 patients.

"I FaceTimed him the other day and he goes how is my little superhero doing mommy," Burke said.

Burke recently quit her job at Banner UMC to work the front lines in New York

"Today I had three patients pass away," Burke said.

Every shift Burke sees around 20 patients. Many of her patients who have passed weren't able to be with their loved ones.

"Today I held her mother crying for her son and I held a daughter crying for her mother and I was just very grateful that I could be there to support them in their time of grief," Burke said.

Each week Burke is given one mask to use for the week. She says her hospital is also experiencing shortages in equipment.

"We weren't prepared for the bulk and the amount of people we had to see," Burke said, "So things like ventilator circuits, we sometimes run short on and we have to make our own and get very creative and how we are utilizing equipment."

The highlight of her day is when one of her patients gets to go home.

"Once a week it happens where somebody is getting better and they're able to come off life support and it's a celebration for me," Burke said, "It's very exciting and it's what I kind of live for these days."

While not every day is filled with celebration, she says the community in the big apple is making sure to show their thanks.

"It really makes us happy seeing pictures from the children and reminding us who we're really doing this for. For our future generation," Burke said.

Burke is contracted to work until June but says she may stay longer if she's needed.