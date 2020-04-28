Golder Ranch Fire, Oro Valley Hospital partner with IMPACT of Southern AZ to host food drive

TUCSON - Golder Ranch Fire District teamed up with the Oro Valley Hospital and IMPACT of Southern Arizona to collect food for low income Tucsonans at the Oro Valley Hospital parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

IMPACT, or Improving Lives and Inspiring Futures by Bringing Communities Together, of Southern Arizona feeds those with low-income from Pima and Pinal counties.

IMPACT is an agency of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and United Food Bank.

The organization is currently feeding 500 families a week.

With more people losing jobs and taking pay-cuts, the food bank is seeing a higher demand for food.

"With a pandemic going on, getting out to the grocery store is a lot more difficult and the supply chains have been cut down in half so we are unable to get items just like the public,” said Jeffrey Bell, marketing manager for IMPACT of Southern Arizona.

“Also, some of the donations we get from grocery stores have slowed down,” said Bell. “We are spending a lot more money buying the actual groceries from the store.”

