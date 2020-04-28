CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Elderly woman assaulted leaving southside restaurant

TUCSON - Tucson Police said a 77-year-old woman was leaving the Peter Piper Pizza on 12th Avenue and Ajo Way on Tuesday, April 21 around 4 p.m.

The woman was carrying pizzas when Tucson Police said she was attacked in broad daylight and the video caught on tape is graphic.

Tucson Police said the suspect approached the 77-year-old victim from behind, and hit the woman in the head with a metal pipe.

In her fear, the victim drops one of the pizzas and runs the other way.

Police said the victim suffered head injuries.

However, police later reported that the victim was okay and is recovering.

On Tuesday night, more than a week after the attack, the suspect and remains on the loose.

“Generally we don’t see them as brazen as this,” TPD Ofc. Ray Smith said.

"This is a completely unprovoked attack. The woman is minding her own business," Smith said. "She’s shopping, getting food for her friends and family and in broad daylight, this guy attacks her.”

Peter Piper Pizza sent News 4 Tucson the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"Peter Piper takes the security of our guests very seriously. We have implemented new security policies and increased personnel to ensure a safe environment."

Tucson Police describe the suspect as 5’6 or shorter Hispanic man with a wrinkly face.

If you have any information that can help detectives in this case, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.