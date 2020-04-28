Assisted living facility in Green Valley confirms multiple residents, employees test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - A Green Valley assisted living facility has confirmed that 12 of their residents and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

La Posada has moved all infected guests into an isolated wing of the facility in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Some residents developed symptoms, however, none were hospitalized.

Furthermore, all staff that tested positive at La Posada will be monitored closely and asked to stay at home for the foreseeable future.

La Posada will continue to limit non-essential visitors and conduct daily screenings for all employees.