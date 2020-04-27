UArizona to start antibody testing this week

TUCSON - The University of Arizona will start analyzing blood samples from hundreds of thousands of Arizonans to determine who has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The program rolls out this week, with six different testing locations in Pima County. They plan to first test 3,000 front line health care workers along with 1,500 people from the general public with 500 of them being students.

Later in May, the University of Arizona will then work to test 250,000 people thanks to $3.5 million in funding from the state of Arizona.

"From a public health standpoint, it is really helpful to know how far has this virus spread in Arizona and how far does that feed into decisions that Governor Ducey and the state government have to make, " Deepta Bhattacharya UA Associate Professor Immunobiology said. "I think that needs to come in consultation with an infectious disease epidemiologist. We have some great ones. So what we're hoping for is essentially a great data-mine system where the epidemiologist can really look at those data and help make some recommendations."

