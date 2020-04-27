Oro Valley hair salon owner hoping to see small business loan come through

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The second round of funding from the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses opened Monday morning.

Some reports said the online application process has been plagued by login issues, lockouts and sluggish systems.

Jenny Ritchie, owner of Trouvaille Salon & Spa, hopes she can get a PPP loan to help with expenses at the Oro Valley shop she has owned for 10 years.

“Being in business for 10 years you think you’ve seen everything you’re going to see, I never saw this coming in a million years,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie closed her shop March 21, almost two weeks before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s mandate to close hair salons during the statewide stay at home order.

More than three weeks ago, Ritchie applied for a small business loan under the federal government program known as PPP, or the Paycheck Protection Program.

“It allows you to continue with your payroll and it does cover a percentage of rent too,” Ritchie said. “And it’s a forgivable loan. To be able to not have to pay that out at the end would be huge for a small business.”

But Ritchie's yet to hear one way or another.

“There are just so many companies that are having the same struggle right now,” Ritchie said.

Last week, Congress approved another $310 billion for the PPP.

The application process for round two began Monday morning.

NBC News reports some lenders were having trouble with the website and reported crashes just minutes after it opened.

Ritchie is grateful her employees are getting unemployment right now and she’s planning a comeback loan or not.

This stylist can’t wait for the day to cut hair again and see her devoted customers and staff.

“Just the laughter in the salon, it’s always such a great energy and right now, having an adult conversation,” Ritchie said. “I love my children but having an adult conversation would be amazing.”

Jenny told News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink she has a few guests who come in and get their hair done weekly.

She has called every one of them at their scheduled appointments times during this challenging time just to say hello.