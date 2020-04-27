JetBlue requiring all customers to wear face coverings during travel

TUCSON - JetBlue Airways announced Monday that all customers will be required to wear a face covering while traveling on JetBlue aircrafts starting May 4.

This policy comes after JetBlue began requiring all crew members to wear face coverings while at work.

JetBlue's new policy is modeled after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines that advise all individuals wear a face covering to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue.

“This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others," said Geraghty. "We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

Furthermore, this new policy will require JetBlue customers to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose throughout their JetBlue experience.

This includes during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

JetBlue also said that small children who are unable to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement.