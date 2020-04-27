House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Biden for president

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden on Monday.

In a video message, Pelosi cited Biden’s ability to get the job done serving as a voice of reason and resilience as Americans face coronavirus.

"Today, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president.

He knows how to get the job done.

When our nation faced the great recession, it was Joe Biden who led the implementation and the accountability of the recovery act, helping create and save millions of jobs.

When the Democratic Congress was passing the affordable care act, Joe Biden was a partner for progress in the White House and also championed the cancer moonshot.

When the Trump Administration launched its campaign to destroy every last benefit and protection of the ACA, Joe Biden has been with us every step of the way to protect Americans’ quality, affordable health care.

And as we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis.

Together, Joe and Jill Biden have taken their experience as a blue star family to help ensure that service members, military families and veterans have their service respected, the support that they need, and the benefits they have earned.

I want to tell you about the Joe Biden I’ve seen with the parents of victims of gun violence, listening and offering them the empathy, grace and courage that he can give as someone with the terrible understanding of a father who has lost children of his own.

I want to tell you about the Joe Biden I’ve seen working behind the scenes hammering out solutions for the American people – a leader with the humility to seek expertise and science, and the confidence to act upon it.

And I’ve seen the pride that joe took in President Obama and the deep respect that President Obama has for him.

Joe Biden brings values and integrity to work every day because he never forgets his roots.

Joe Biden connects with the struggles facing working families. As a child, his father was laid off and his family was plunged into uncertainty.

And that is why for Joe, the families around the kitchen table who don’t know how they’re going to pay the bills, afford the health care of a loved one, or care for their children and seniors – those families always come first.

Elections are about the future. Now more than ever, we need a forward-looking, battle-tested leader who will fight for the people: a president with the values, experience and the strategic thinking to bring our nation together and build a better, fairer world for our children.

For these and other reasons, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president: a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity.

With so much at stake, we need the enthusiasm, invigoration and participation of all Americans – up and down the ballot, and across the country.

With a Democratic majority in the house and senate, we will deliver bold progress for the people – when we have President Joe Biden in the White House.

So please join me in supporting Joe and help move America forward."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi