DIGGING DEEPER: COVID-19 cases up, crime down in Pima County

TUCSON - The coronavirus has crippled the economy and it may also be affecting the crime rate in Pima County.

According to the latest numbers from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, calls for service have gone down.

News 4 Tucson compared the numbers from last March to the same time one year ago.

Deputy Marissa Hernandez of PCSD told the Digging Deeper Team "call loads are down, people staying home adhering to social distancing so less likely to be a victim."

The owner of Tania's Tortillas agreed.

Tania's Tortillas is located in what is normally one of the hot spots for crimes in Pima County near Valencia and Drexel roads.

"We were burglarized last year in July," said Tania Dorame, owner of Tania's Tortillas. "And everything seems to have calmed down. You see less and less people out."

Dorame had to install security bars on the windows and that cost her way more than what the bad guys stole.

Dorame believes there's less crime because even the criminals are adhering to CDC rules.

"Yes, I think they are also listening and staying home," Dorame said.

Here are the numbers News 4 Tucson obtained from PCSD:

Calls for service

March 2020 | March 2019

10,235 | 10,982

Sexual Assaults

March 2020 | March 2019

4 | 7

Fraud

March 2020 | March 2019

92 | 152

Deputy Hernandez, the public information officer for PCSD, added, "Burglaries are down, most likely attributed to the fact that people are at home inside their houses, so they are less likely to be a victim of a burglary."

Reports of child abuse are also down, however, that's concerning to law enforcement.

Deputy Hernandez explained why.

"That school provides a safe environment for that child, at which point they feel like they can make that report to the teacher and then they make the mandatory report," Hernandez said. "So they're down at this time."

However, what deputies are seeing is a spike in domestic violence cases.

"We've seen a slight increase in verbal altercations, and physical altercations seem to be the same," Hernandez said.

Deputy Hernandez attributed it to people being together under the same roof for longer periods of time.

Traffic numbers are also down. That's because less people are on the road.

Traffic Fatalities & Injuries

March 2020 | March 2019

20 | 29

"It's up to the deputy at their discretion on making that traffic stop," Hernandez said. "We still want them to enforce traffic rules because we want people to be safe on the roadway."

Deputy Hernandez added these are difficult times.

Hernandez and other law enforcement officials are dealing with a type of threat that's not visible so they are doing their best to keep the peace and protect the public.