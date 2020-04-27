April 28th is National Superhero Day

TUCSON - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... National Superhero Day!

Superman, Ironman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Thor and Hulk...They may be fictional characters, but they are great role models for our children.

Also, National Superhero Day doesn't just recognize fictional superheroes.

It honors real superheroes, too!

So take time to celebrate everyone you know who is serving and protecting us each day.

Whether they're in the military, police officers, firefighters, doctors or nurses.

Thank them for all they do, especially amid these trying times in the battle against the coronavirus.