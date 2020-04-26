TPD investigates homicide at midtown apartment complex

TUCSON— The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide in midtown.

Officials say early morning on Apr. 26, officers and members of the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to an complex located at 2550 North Dodge Blvd. for reports of a deceased male.

Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel entered an apartment and found an adult deceased male with signs of trauma, according to TPD.

The Victim’s roommate, 40 year-old Mishelle Halstead was also on scene.

Officials say an employee of the complex had received complaints of a foul odor coming from the apartment for several weeks. After smelling the odor again, the employee made contact with Halstead and called the police.

After conducting interviews and processing the scene, detectives arrested Halstead and booked her into the Pima County Jail on one count of second degree murder-domestic violence and one count of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.