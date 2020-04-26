Rattlesnake season is back, here’s how to stay safe

TUCSON - According to Arizona Game and Fish so far in 2020, there have been 39 rattlesnake bites with 19 of those happening in the month of April.

Experts say as temperatures continue to rise the snakes will be more active at night.

Rattlesnakes will rattle to warn you when you're close, but younger ones can't always make as much noise.

That is due to their rattles not being fully developed, but that doesn't mean a bite from them will hurt any less.

"You should seek medical attention immediately, don't try and tourniquet that limb, incise it, ice or use alcohol, just get some medical treatment," said Mark Hart, Arizona Game and Fish Department.

There are 13 different species of rattlesnakes in Arizona and one of the most common, the Western Diamondback, can get up to six feet in length.

While Arizona Game and Fish says they're not normally aggressive, they recommend giving at least that much space when passing them because snakes can strike as far as their body length.

"Only about one percent of rattlesnake bites in Arizona are fatal, that's because anti-venom is so widely available. The most at risk are the elderly and children to snake bites," said Hart.

A bite will typically make your limb swell up and blacken and be very painful, so when you hear the warning, find it immediately and look to avoid it.

"Stay on trail because you're more likely to encounter a rattlesnake off trail. They really don't want to deal with people and they're not particularly aggressive, but if you step on one you will get bit," said Hart

Arizona Game and Fish says in order to maintain social distancing you can step off trail when passing others, just don't stray too far and get back on as soon as you can.