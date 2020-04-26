 Skip to Content

Public libraries to distribute Grab-N-Go Super Snacks

TUCSON— Pima County libraries are partnering with Amphitheater Unified School District and the Arizona Department of Education to help make sure children don’t go hungry.

Beginning Monday, April 27, food will be available at 10 libraries for anyone under the age of 18.

Monday through Friday from 9– 10 am:

Nanini Library
Martha Cooper Library
Valencia Library
Mission Library
El Rio Library

Monday through Friday from 10:30 – 11:30 am:

Woods Memorial Library
Eckstrom-Columbus Library
El Pueblo Library
Southwest Library
Quincie Douglas Library

Organizers say this will be a contact-free service. Staff will wear masks and gloves at all times and use a book cart or meeting room table to create distance between themselves and people picking up food. 

