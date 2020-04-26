Public libraries to distribute Grab-N-Go Super Snacks

TUCSON— Pima County libraries are partnering with Amphitheater Unified School District and the Arizona Department of Education to help make sure children don’t go hungry.

Beginning Monday, April 27, food will be available at 10 libraries for anyone under the age of 18.

Monday through Friday from 9– 10 am:

- Nanini Library

- Martha Cooper Library

- Valencia Library

- Mission Library

- El Rio Library

Monday through Friday from 10:30 – 11:30 am:

- Woods Memorial Library

- Eckstrom-Columbus Library

- El Pueblo Library

- Southwest Library

- Quincie Douglas Library

Organizers say this will be a contact-free service. Staff will wear masks and gloves at all times and use a book cart or meeting room table to create distance between themselves and people picking up food.