COVID-19 in Arizona: 6,526 cases, 275 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday morning, bringing the statewide total to 275.

The state Department of Health Services also reported 6,526 cases, an increase of 246 cases over Saturday.

There were no new deaths reported in Pima County Sunday. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 76. ADHS is reporting 1,136 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 46 cases over Saturday.

Maricopa County is reporting 3,359 cases with 122 deaths.

ADHS says 64,811 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Only 9 percent of those tested were positive.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Arizona, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/.

Illustration of a virus, Photo Date: March 9, 2020

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

For the most up-to-date information on the outbreak, please visit the CDC's COVID-19 website.

Other resources: Pima County, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County, Pinal County.