TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 67-year-old Lyndall Lummis was last seen on the 1500 block of Old Spanish Trail around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lummis is said to weigh 110 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen leaving the area on foot in a brown sun dress.

Anyone with information about the location of Lummis is urged to call 9-11.