COVID-19 in Arizona: 6,280 cases, 273 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday morning, bringing the statewide total to 273.

The state Department of Health Services also reported 6,280 cases, an increase of 235 cases over Friday.

In Pima County, two new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 76. ADHS is reporting 1,090 COVID-19 cases in the county.

Maricopa County is reporting 3,234 cases with 121 deaths.

ADHS says 62,508 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Only 8.7 percent of those tested were positive.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Arizona, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/.

Illustration of a virus, Photo Date: March 9, 2020

