TFD quickly stops brush fire in South Tucson, prevents fire from extending into nearby business

10:06 pm

TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department Station 10 crews were able to make a quick stop on a brush fire in the area of Irvington Road and Sixth Avenue on Friday.

TFD crews were able to keep the fire from extending into a nearby business in the area.

Tucson Police also responded to investigate after multiple fires have recently been reported in the area.

TFD shared a video to their Instagram page on Friday, showing its firefighters on-scene at the incident.

Details on this fire are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information on this story as it becomes available.

Carla Litto

Digital content producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. Carla previously interned at the NBC affiliate. She is currently a senior at UArizona majoring in journalism.

