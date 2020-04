TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened downtown Thursday night.

Police say they found one man shot near Twelve Street and Third Avenue.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting in the downtown area. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/7LDGRBrTAm — Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) April 24, 2020

No one is in custody at this time.

