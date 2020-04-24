Pima GOP demands Election Integrity Commission reconvene as 2020 Primary nears

TUCSON - The Pima County Republican Party believes the Pima County Board of Supervisors is deliberately not allowing the county’s Election Integrity Commission to meet and hammer out vital details for the August Primary Election.

However, the chairman of the board argued the GOP is making a big deal about nothing.

David Eppihimer, the chairman of the Pima County Republican Party, called out the Democratic-led Pima County Board of Supervisors in a video press conference Thursday.

Eppihimer said the board is not allowing the county’s election integrity commission to get together virtually and talk about election details.

Those election details include whether we’ll see all vote-by-mail, how many polling places be available countywide and how will those polling places practice social distancing.

“It’s just a smoke screen,” Eppihimer said. “They’re using the COVID-19 as an excuse to conduct this election without oversight.”

Ramón Valadez, Pima County Board chairman, told News 4 Tucson only the small business committee is meeting during this pandemic.

Valadez said every other committee is suspended at this time.

On Friday, Valadez called this a made-up issue and contends the primary role of the Election Integrity Commission is to review elections after they happen.

Valadez ensured this summer’s primary and the November general election will be secure and fair.

“Unless the GOP plans not to be an observer at the elections department when the security checks are done, when the ballots are checked, when the counting is done, this really isn’t an issue,” Valadez said. “That’s not the responsibilities of the commission, that’s the responsibility of parties and it continues to be under state law.”

Eppihimer strongly argued this commission is essential and needs to get back to work to make sure these consequential elections are transparent.

“They’re going to be printing ballots here soon,” Eppihimer said. “I’m not saying there’s going to be a problem with those ballots but normally the EIC would at least see them and have discussions as to what they might look like and, of course, they’ve been cut out of that.”

“I have yet to hear from any member of the commission that they need to meet or they’re essential prior to that election,” Valadez said. “That says wonders considering all the parties have appointees to that commission.”