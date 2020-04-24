Nigerian woman, 68, gives birth to twins

A 68-year old Nigerian woman has given birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Margaret Adenuga and her husband Noah, 77, got married in 1974 and always wanted children of their own.

Even after many failed attempts, they never gave up.

Margaret underwent three In Vitro Fertilization procedures before finally conceiving.

The two healthy babies were delivered via caesarean section at 37 weeks last week.

The hospital waited to announce the news, allowing the first-time mother some time to recuperate.

Although 68 is a very late age to give birth safely, last year a 73-year-old woman in India safely delivered twin girls after she also conceived through IVF.